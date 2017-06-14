Greece Sees Closer Ties with FYROM, Insists on Name Change

ATHENS – Greece is promising FYROM’s new government closer ties but insists a decades-old name dispute should be resolved before it would back future membership of NATO and the European Union.

Athens has blocked membership efforts, arguing that its neighbor’s name implies a territorial threat to its own region of FYROM.

But hopes of a resolution have been raised after Social Democrat Prime Minister Zoran Zaev formed a government two weeks ago, following moths of political crisis.

On Wednesday, FYROM’s Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov traveled to Athens to meet Greek counterpart Nikos Kotzias.

FYROM, fearing a flare up in ethnic disputes in the region, is seeking swift NATO membership. Dimitrov described the Athens meeting as a “good start.”

Earlier, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias said he was optimistic the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) was willing to discuss another composite name for the country to settle a 26-year-old dispute.

Kotzias spoke ahead of a visit on June 14 from his FYROM counterpart Nikola Dimitrov, part of a newly-elected government that Greece hopes will be more willing to compromise than previous hardline administrations.

Kotzias said he sees a willingness emanating from Skopje to reach a solution and to “finish with irredentism.” FYROM calls itself Macedonia – a term used in headlines by many newspapers and media – and claims Alexander the Great as its own as well as Greek territories, including Thessaloniki, even though it abuts Greece’s neighboring province of Macedonia.

“There wouldn’t be a happier man than me if we end this story,” Kotzias said after meeting with Montenegrin Foreign Minister Srdjan Darmanovic even though he said he didn’t expect an extensive talk with Dimitrov or a solution.

All suggested compromises over the years have still included the word “Macedonia” for whatever FYROM turns out to be and Greek officials haven’t explained how that would really settle the dispute or lead to the media using any other word.

Greece is ready to discuss the name dispute in a bid to find a solution, but that does not mean it will accept that Skopje will join NATO with the provisional name of FYROM because that could take the pressure off for a final resolution, diplomatic sources told Kathimerini.

Greece has blocked FYROM’s bids to get into NATO and the European Union and has been at loggerheads since a previous Greek government allowed the use of the word Macedonia in FYROM’s name, the title recognized by the United Nations but not all countries.

BY ANY OTHER NAME

FYROM’s new Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said during his first visit to Brussels on June 12 that, “I know that if we have friendly relations and a good approach then a solution is feasible,” the British newspaper The Guardian reported.

He said he wants to get his country into NATO – but still using the name FYROM until a final name is settled on with Greece which fears its northern neighbor has territorial claims on Greek territory.

“We will try all possible measures to move Macedonia to membership,” said the pro-European Premier as he stood next to NATO’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

In a TV interview, Zaev said FYROM would immediately cease provocations with Greece and be more conciliatory, apart from wanting to keep its current name and still get into NATO, a tactic Athens has blocked before.

“I can only say that the era of monuments, renaming of highways, airports, sports halls and stadiums with historical names ends,” he said. “We shall generate a politics of joint European future.” Zaev was injured when leaders of hardline former Premier Nikola Grueski stormed the Parliament violently in April.

In what was seen by Athens as a major compromise, Greece announced in 2007 that it would give its consent to a composite name in which the word Macedonia could feature, which at the time was supported by Panos Kammenos, leader of the far-right, marginal, pro-austerity jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who now are junior partners in the coalition led by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ Radical Left SYRIZA party which is less nationalistic.

“It is very important that Greece settles this dispute if it is to play an important role in the Balkans,” Dimitris Keridis, Professor of Political Science at Athens’ Panteion University told The Guardian.

“Our neighbor is suffering from very deep internal divisions with the new government believing that the only way to stabilize it is to make the country part of the Euro-Atlantic architecture,” said.

He added, “Clearly it is willing to reach a compromise with Greece to achieve this, a compromise that after years of being able to hide behind Grueski’s intransigence is going to put Greek diplomacy on the spot.”

(Material from the Associated Press has been used in this report)