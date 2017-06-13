Letter to the Editor: Rep. Maloney on US Investing in Greece

To the Editor:

As co-chair and co-founder of the Congressional Caucus on Hellenic Issues, I can think of no more important focus for current U.S. policy towards Greece than actively supporting Greece’s efforts to turn around its economy. That is why I am so pleased that last July the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), which encourages U.S. investments in countries around the world that desperately need foreign investment, agreed to a request from me and Rep. Gus Bilirakis, my Hellenic Caucus co-chair, to begin encouraging more U.S investment in Greece.

For more than 45 years, OPIC has helped U.S. companies foster economic development around the world and has provided billions of dollars in assistance through public and private investment. In the process, it has advanced U.S. foreign policy and national security interests as well as American business.

Foreign investment is an important component in Greece’s economy that has been largely missing in recent years. With OPIC’s involvement, Rep. Bilirakis and I hope that this could begin to change. Both Greeks and U.S. investors alike could benefit from OPIC’s resources, including business financing, political risk insurance, advocacy efforts, and partnerships with private equity investment fund managers. This will help encourage new investment in Greece as its economy rebounds from years of recession and provide investors with added confidence and security.

This week, OPIC will take important actions to support more U.S. investment in Greece. On June 16, OPIC will be in New York for its Expanding Horizons Conference and host a special presentation on investing in Greece, where investors will learn about OPIC’s resources for investment in Greece and have their questions answered as they learn more about this new opportunity.

These investors will not only aid the Greek people in their recovery but also reap the benefits of engaging the global marketplace and deepen our country’s ties with one of our closest and most enduring allies in the world. That is the kind of U.S. foreign policy we can all be proud of.

Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney (NY-12)

Washington, DC