People, Media, Demagogues and Vindication of Leaders

In one of my observations recently, I briefly touched on the question of mistakes made by people who fall into the trap of demagogues, which causes them to pay a great price sooner or later.

This problem originated with the dawn of democracy in Ancient Athens and continues to exist –and it will continue to exist – worldwide.

But historically, it seems that the Greek people have a particular weakness for demagogues, thus paying a high price and discovering the true leaders who could make a difference only when it is too late.

Examples include Eleftherios Venizelos, who died in Paris, and Constantine Mitsotakis who passed away recently.

Although Mitsotakis’ vindication had almost already been achieved while he was alive, he was fully vindicated after his death; that was when he had the biggest political victory of his life.

And although the vindication for a lifetime of battles is certainly a huge victory for Mitsotakis, his family, and his friends, the nation and the people are the losers, for they missed the opportunity to utilize his great potential and to have avoided, among other things, the current crisis, to have protected the future of their children, their national dignity, the country’s sovereignty, to have achieved the de-Sovietization of the economy and to have finally turned it to a Western-style economy.

The people, unfortunately, fall victim to the demagogues.

Let us look at the main characteristics of the demagogues of our time: demagogues are people who are psychologically insecure, weak, egocentric, lacking in principles and values, and are ultimately indifferent to the consequences of their actions, as long as they serve their vulnerabilities.

Demagogues are political leaders who promise everything to everyone, who plant the seeds for challenging principles, values, traditions, and religious orientation, who promote the concept of “the least effort”, and who promote the equalization of all the lowest denominators.

In other words, a demagogue gains the support of the people by promoting anything that is easily obtained, doubting excellence as an engine for human evolution, and demonizing comparison as a threat to his political clientele.

A prerequisite for a demagogue to achieve his goal is the support of the media.

The media create political and ideological myths, and neutralize political opponents.

And, of course, the media support demagogues, i.e. the weak, morally impaired political leaders, because from them they can reap the greatest benefits. Because demagogues literally dread the revelation of truth and the removal of the protective shield offered to them by the media.

Thus, a recycling of a demagogue in power is achieved, thanks to the disorientation of public opinion and the maximization of the demagogue’s siren calls, which grant him electoral victories by concealing the problems that have accumulated in the meantime.

But this cannot possibly go on forever.

The undermining of principles and values leads to an economic or other type of crisis, big or small, which eventually reveals to the people the extent of the deception, and leads to the demystification of the demagogues and the harsh financial punishment through the loss of credibility of the media outlets that imposed his acceptance.

At the same time, it leads to the vindication of those people, such as Constantine Mitsotakis, who insisted on being dignified, telling the truth, and doing what was right for the nation.