Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo at the Onassis Cultural Centre-Athens

ATHENS – In what seems to be an unexpected partnership, the Onassis Foundation welcomes at the Onassis Cultural Centre two young men who have made Greece proud, Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo.

They will discuss with Afroditi Panagiotakou about the difficulties they encountered during their early beginning, the many obstacles, their achievements, and the opportunities they had. It is an important collaboration and encounter of a symbolic character.

For more, be present at the Onassis Cultural Centre on Saturday, 24 June.

Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo at the Onassis Cultural Centre: they will not talk so much about basketball, but about the importance of the journey, about what it means to be “Greek”, and about all that it takes in order to succeed.

Hosted by Afroditi Panagiotakou, Director of Culture, Onassis Foundation.

Curator: Afroditi Panagiotakou, Director of Culture, Onassis Foundation

Direction, organization and production: Aris Dorizas

Event Management Team: Nikos Athanasopoulos, Dimitris Drivas, Alexandros Morellas, Kanela Psychogiou

Set design: Eva Manidaki

Lighting: Eleftheria Deko