Pancyprian Dance Division’s 41st Annual “Cyprus Night”

ΝEW YORK – The 41st Annual Pancyprian Dance Division “Cyprus Night” took place on June 10 at Terrace on the Park in Flushing, Queens. The event drew hundreds to experience the delightful music and dancing of Cyprus as well as the wonderful, traditional foods.

Among those in attendance were Cyprus-US Chamber of Commerce directors and PSEKA President Philip Christopher and Nikos Mouyiaris- founder and CEO of Mana Products, and Kyriacos Papastylianou- President of the Federation of Cypriot American Organizations, and many members of the community.

The highlight of the evening was the dancing performed in traditional Cypriot costume by the talented Pancyprian dancers.