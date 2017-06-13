Pancyprian Dance Division’s 41st Annual “Cyprus Night”

TNH Staff

The youngest dancers of the Pancyprian Dance Group performed at the annual event. Photo by Costas Bej

ΝEW YORK – The 41st Annual Pancyprian Dance Division “Cyprus Night” took place on June 10 at Terrace on the Park in Flushing, Queens. The event drew hundreds to experience the delightful music and dancing of Cyprus as well as the wonderful, traditional foods.

Among those in attendance were Cyprus-US Chamber of Commerce directors and PSEKA President Philip Christopher and Nikos Mouyiaris- founder and CEO of Mana Products, and Kyriacos Papastylianou- President of the Federation of Cypriot American Organizations, and many members of the community.

The highlight of the evening was the dancing performed in traditional Cypriot costume by the talented Pancyprian dancers.

Traditional foods were also available at the Pancyprian Dance Division Annual Cyprus Night. Photo by Costas Bej
In the center, Dr. George Fisher, Nikos Mouyiaris, Philip Christopher, and Kyriakos Papastylianou. Photo by Costas Bej

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.