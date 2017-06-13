Greek Aerial Dancer Performs “Greece Has Soul” Dance On a 111 Foot High Bridge

TNH Staff

Extreme Aerial dance artist Katerina Soldatou finishes her performance on a 34 meters (111 foot) high bridge at the city of Chalkida about 80 kilometers (50 miles) north of Athens on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

CHALKIDA, Greece – Extreme Aerial dance artist Katerina Soldatou finishes her performance on a 34 meters (111 foot) high bridge at the city of Chalkida about 80 kilometers (50 miles) north of Athens on Tuesday, June 13, 2017.

Soldatou’s performance is titled “Greece has soul” aiming to create environmental awareness and showcase Greek history.

Extreme Aerial dance artist Katerina Soldatou performs on a 34 meters (111 foot) high bridge at the city of Chalkida about 80 kilometers (50 miles) north of Athens on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Soldatou’s performance is titled “Greece has soul” aiming to create environmental awareness and showcase Greek history. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Extreme Aerial dance artist Katerina Soldatou performs on a 34 meters (111 foot) high bridge at the city of Chalkida about 80 kilometers (50 miles) north of Athens on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Soldatou’s performance is titled “Greece has soul” aiming to create environmental awareness and showcase Greek history. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Extreme Aerial dance artist Katerina Soldatou performs on a 34 meters (111 foot) high bridge at the city of Chalkida about 80 kilometers (50 miles) north of Athens on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Soldatou’s performance is titled “Greece has soul” aiming to create environmental awareness and showcase Greek history. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.