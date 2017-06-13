Rep. Maloney Welcomes President Anastasiades to DC, Attend Cyprus Conference 

WASHINGTON, DC – Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney, co-chair and co-founder of the Congressional Caucus on Hellenic Issues, released the following statement after attending the 33rd Annual Cyprus Conference on June 6-8.

“I was honored to join Hellenic American leaders from PSEKA, Coordinated Effort of Hellenes, and many other outstanding organizations to welcome Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades during his US visit to discuss the progress of reunification talks in Cyprus. As co-chair and co-founder of the Congressional Caucus on Hellenic Issues, I have followed, and engaged in, these negotiations for many years, and I hope that after 43 years of occupation and division, there will finally be a peaceful resolution with a complete removal of Turkish troops from the nation’s northern third.

“I have asked that the State Department meet with my constituents in New York City later this summer to discuss the latest status of the talks that will resume in the next few weeks. The outcome of the talks will ultimately be decided by the Cypriot people, but I continue to encourage the US government to remain actively engaged in their progress. This is a critical time and a window of opportunity to achieve a resolution in Cyprus that will benefit the entire country and have an enormous impact on the stability of the Mediterranean region.”

Among those in attendance at the Cyprus Conference in Washington were Cyprus Government Spokesman Nikos Christodoulides, Cyprus Presidential Commissioner for Overseas Cypriots Photis Photiou, Ambassador of Cyprus to the United States Leonidas Pantelides, Ambassador of Greece to the United States Haris Lalacos, and PSEKA President Philip Christopher.