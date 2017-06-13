Athens, Shanghai Aim to Boost Cooperation; Tourism, Trade Take Center Stage

ATHENS (ANA) – The municipality of Athens and the local government of the massive and globally influential Chinese metropolis of Shanghai have renewed a memorandum of cooperation (MoU) envisioning closer cooperation, during a signing ceremony on Monday at the Greek capital’s town hall.

The ceremony was held in the presence of Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminis and Han Zheng, the Communist Party secretary of Shanghai, CPC politburo member and former mayor of the city between 2003 and 2012, who headed a large delegation from the metropolis.

According to Kaminis, the renewed MoU expanded beyond cooperation in tourism and trade, and into sectors such as the exchange of know-how.

On his part, Han called for an intensification of contacts and an exchange of visits by municipal officials from the two cities. He also emphasized that Shanghai remains a hub for reform and innovation, whereas Athens is the birthplace of democracy and a magnet for Chinese holiday-makers.