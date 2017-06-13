In Lebanon, Cypriot President Calls for Closer Ties, Fighting Terrorism Jointly

BEIRUT – Visiting Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, meeting Lebanese President Michael Aoun, said the two countries should forge a closer alliance and work together to fight terrorism in the region.

In a joint news conference following an extensive meeting at the Baabda Palace on June 13, Aoun encouraged further cooperation between Lebanon and Cyprus in oil and gas, as well as collaboration in the energy sector, the Pan-Arab newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat reported.

“We highly encourage the governments of both of our countries to boost cooperation within the fields of gas and oil,” Aoun said. Cyprus is going ahead with plans to let international companies drill off the coast despite pressure from Turkey to stop and as Ankara said it would send in its own research vessel to challenge it.

That has undercut unity talks set to resume in Geneva, Switzerland on June 28. Aoun said Lebanon supports reunification of the island that’s been split since an unlawful 1974 invasion that saw Turkey seize the northern third, which it still occupies.

Anastasiades hailed the historic ties between his country and war-torn Lebanon, struggling to recover after decades of strife.

“We are working to boost the existing ties between the Cypriot and Lebanese peoples,” Anastasiades said. “Our relationship exceeds the close geographical distance. It is deeply rooted in rigid bonds,” he added.

He added: “I assure you that Cyprus will pursue efforts to help Lebanon face looming challenges,” he added, also praising Lebanon for hosting of more than two million Syrian refugees with the Cypriot leader saying he would urge the European Union to offer more support.