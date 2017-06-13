Economic Crisis Has Closed 30-50% of Downtown Athens Stores

ATHENS – A more than seven-year-long economic crisis has led to the shuttering of as many as half the businesses and stores in downtown Athens neighborhoods, blighting the areas with empty and dirty storefronts.

While the main shopping street of Ermou, off Syntagma Square, has shown some signs of rebounding and being resilient, arcades around the capital’s heart are abandoned and rows of closed shops line other streets.

A survey shows 28 percent of stores in the center of Athens are shut, up from 26.4 percent in September 2016 and 25.9 percent in March 2016, the newspaper Kathimerini said reversing a trend that started in March 2015, when 27.5 percent of all shops in the area were closed.

The areas on or close to Exarchia Square as well as the streets linking Omonia Square to Syntagma have been particularly hard hit with half of stores on some streets now out of business.

The high-end fashion area of Kolonaki has fared better as the rich, many of whom have hidden their money in secret foreign accounts are still buying luxury goods while workers, pensioners and the poor hit by austerity measures are scraping for food and essentials.

On the contrary, the city center’s zones with the lowest shuttered shop rates are Kolonaki (where Patriarchou Ioakim has a 7.6 percent rate) and the historic triangle between Omonia, Syntagma and Monastiraki. The very low rates on Athinas Street (8.2 percent) and Aghiou Markou (9.6 percent) are explained by the proliferation of food service and entertainment establishments.

The INEMY ESEE survey, in fact, found that food service enterprises have stopped increasing (amounting to 15.29 percent of the total against 15.31 percent a year earlier), probably due to the saturation seen in the historic triangle. Clothing stores continue to shrink, accounting for 16.42 percent in March this year against 17.07 percent in March the previous year.