FYROM Could Take New Temporary Name to Solve Dilemma With Greece

ATHENS – The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) new Foreign Minister said his country is willing to talk about taking on yet another new provisional name if it will lead to Greece withdrawing its veto of the country’s NATO bid.

“I will ask Greece to reconsider what kind of neighbor they want — do they want a stable, friendly country that offers hope for democracy and justice?” Nikola Dimitrov told The Financial Times in an interview. “If we are a good neighbor, then hopefully political forces in Greece will realize this is a historic opportunity,” he added.

Dimitrov told the paper it was too soon to discuss any specific name proposals, but said he would meet Greek ministers to talk. A Greek government more than two decades ago allowed its neighbor to use the word Macedonia in its temporary acronym but then objected to its own decision and the impasse since has kept FYROM out of NATO and the European Union.

A series of envoys, including from the United States, have failed to find an answer and every proposal on the table has also included the word Macedonia without any explanation how that would solve the dilemma as newspapers and media around the world refer to FYROM as Macedonia, the name of the abutting province in Greece.

Greece said the use of the word Macedonia it has allowed implies a territorial claim on Greek territory as a series of FYROM governments have claimed Thessaloniki and Greek land and said Alexander the Great was Slavic and not Greek.

Greece has also vehemently denounced FYROM for lifting ancient Greek history in order to justify its claim to the name Macedonia.

The country’s former prime minister, Nikola Gruevski caused a national outcry in Greece when he renamed airports and motorways after Alexander the Great, the warrior king who created an empire stretching from Greece to India.

The name dispute has also soured relations from time to time between the countries even though trade goes on.

Speaking during a press conference in Brussels on June 12, new FYROM Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Greece is a friend to his country and said forging closer links will create a “more positive ambiance” for talks to overcome the “name issue”.

The EU’s Commissioner for Enlargement Johannes Hahn, who was by his side, urged a solution to the lingering problem that shows no sign it’s headed in that direction with Greece and FYROM digging in their heels at every occasion and blaming each other.

“If there is a mutual trust and if good relations are built, we, as a European Commission, including me, I will mediate personally,” Hahn said at a joint press conference.

In Athens, a main opposition New Democracy (ND) party spokesman said the “name dispute” must be solved in a “mutually acceptable fashion”.

“Until such a solution is achieved, there is no issue of changing the Bucharest policy, which led to a unanimous NATO decision,” ND spokesman Giorgos Koumoutsakos said, in reference to the 2008 NATO summit in the Romanian capital.