Corinne Olympios, DeMario Jackson Alleged Misconduct Led ABC to Stop Filming “Bachelor in Paradise”

LOS ANGELES – ABC has stopped filming the upcoming season of “Bachelor in Paradise” after the network became “aware of allegations of misconduct on the set,” between contestants DeMario Jackson and Greek-American Corinne Olympios, FOX News reported.

“DeMario was in the pool,” “Next thing you know, Corinne comes over and hops on his lap. They start talking and joking,” according to ET. “That’s when a ‘third party’ felt uncomfortable, claiming misconduct in the workplace. As of right now, production of Paradise is suspended indefinitely. And they are sending everyone home and telling everyone else to stay home. DeMario and Corinne got sent home soon after.”

“We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations,” Warner Bros. said in a statement Sunday. “Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action.”

The ABC reality series recently started production of its fourth season in Mexico. The show was set to premiere August 8.

Greek-American Corinne Olympios is a business owner and a Miami, FL resident.

“I own an online business. It’s very important to me, but the cool thing is it’s online, so I can run it from anywhere,” she says to ABC.