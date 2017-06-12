For One to be Loyal

President Trump seems to have used one of the most important human qualities, loyalty to friends and benefactors, to pressure former FBI Director James Comey to end the Bureau’s investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

“I need loyalty, I expect loyalty,” Trump allegedly told Comey during a private conversation.

Given human nature, being loyal to someone, especially to one from whom we have benefited, is a difficult task and in any case unveils the character of the beneficiary.

Being loyal to someone is not a matter of fulfilling emotional needs, nor is it something offered because it is “requested” from someone else.

Loyalty is something that is earned, from both sides, after being tested for years. And it is achieved only when one inspires and enthuses the other with character and actions, not only regarding oneself, but also the general attitude of the other.

Such a relationship is not static. It must be earned over and over again, and without any guarantee that the other will be loyal in return. Ultimately, it is a matter of character on both sides.

This Trump-Comey matter, which dominates the headlines these days, automatically brought one name to my mind, without a second thought or hesitation: Manoussos.

Manoussos Grillakis’ name became associated and synonymous with the loyal man. He was the friend and shadow of the late Greek statesman Constantine Mitsotakis for decades. Until the end.

Manoussos is the man who, as I understand, feels the loss of the former leader as few others do. He was his friend, not (only) his bodyguard. A family man with a sharp sense of judgment, with principles and absolute discretion, who was always at Mitsotakis’ disposal.

You could tell from afar that they were friends first, that they were united by a deep relationship of trust and love for one another.

For Manoussos, Mitsotakis was the man he admired, esteemed, and respected immensely. There was no one else.

And for Mitsotakis, Manoussos was… Manoussos, his friend, the man who kept an eagle eye on him and took care of everything. Even the occasional cigarette…

Mitsotakis often joked that he became well-known thanks to Manoussos.

The late leader had many loyal friends. According to him, he never lost friends. From the moment you gained his trust, that was that.

He did not consider anyone to be perfect, including himself, because he was very aware of human nature. But he was not bothered by the small things, the mistakes, the shortcomings, or the petty offenses.

He would offer his support to the end, except of course in extreme situations. And there were a few of those…

Mitsotakis knew that life had its good and not-so-good days. And for both types, he was always there beside his friends.

He wouldn’t say it; he would show it, with his incomparable politeness and kindness. His message was clear. How, then, could he not have the ever-loyal Manoussos, as well as many other loyal friends, until the end?

Mitsotakis knew how to give of himself. He knew how to inspire. He knew how to make people proud to know him. He knew how to make people love him.

I wonder if Donald Trump knows these things.