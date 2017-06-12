Strong Earthquake Above 6.0 on Richter Scale Rocks Lesbos (Video)

MYTILENE, Greece – A strong earthquake measuring at least 6.1 on the Richter scale shook the northeastern Aegean island of Lesvos at 15:28 on Monday, as measured by the Geodynamic Institute in Athens, or 6.3 on the Richter scale according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The epicentre of the quake was located in the sea 14 km south of Plomari and 34 km from Mytilene, between the island and the coast of Turkey, while it was felt as far away as Attica.

The first powerful quake was almost immediately followed by a lighter aftershock measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale at 15:35 with roughly the same epicentre, located 15km south of Plomari.

Talking to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, seismologist Gerasimos Chouliaras said the focal depth of the earthquake is calculated at roughly 10 km, meaning that it is a surface tremor and is expected to produce a number of aftershocks.

According to initial reports from the island, the quake has caused damage to buildings in the south and the collapse of old houses in the village of Plomari, as well as the dome on Agios Panteleimonas Church. The central road from Mytilene to Plomari and Melinta is closed due to rockfall near Agios Isidoros while Plomari Deputy Mayor Manolis Armenakas said damage has been reported in the village of Plagia.

Chios Mayor Manolis Vournous, whose island was also severely jolted by the tremor, said that no significant damage has been reported, only minor damage in the main town and the village of Kampos.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Monday’s quake had caused any major damage in Turkey or Greece. Earthquakes are common in both countries, Associated Press reports.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management said that the earthquake was in the Aegean Sea at a depth of seven kilometers (more than four miles) and hit at 3:28 p.m. (1228 GMT). Tremors were also felt in densely-populated Istanbul and in the western Turkish provinces of Izmir.

Private Dogan news agency showed residents in western Turkey leaving buildings.

State-run radio in Greece said hundreds of residents left buildings and waited out in the street in Lesbos’ capital, Mytilene.