Father’s Day Recipes to Enjoy, Ribs and Shrimp

This Father’s Day, surprise Dad with the following tasty recipes. Using a few key Greek ingredients adds extra flavor to these, and any, recipes. For the meat-lovers, the ribs start off in the oven but are finished on the grill for color and flavor. For seafood fans, the shrimp are marinated for just a half hour and grill up in minutes. Enjoy both recipes with a side salad.

Ribs

1/4 cup Greek sea salt

2 teaspoons freshly ground pepper

3 tablespoons light brown sugar

3 tablespoons chili powder

4 slabs pork spareribs (about 2 1/4 pounds each)

1 1/2 cups barbecue sauce (recipe follows)

Oil for brushing

Preheat the oven to 300 degrees. In a medium-sized bowl, stir together the salt, pepper, sugar, and chili powder. Rub the seasoning mixture over both sides of the ribs. Place the seasoning-covered ribs bone side down and overlapping slightly on 2 rimmed baking pans. Cover with parchment paper and then tightly cover with foil. Bake in the preheated oven until tender for 2 1/2 to 3 hours.

Reserve half of the barbecue sauce to serve with the cooked ribs. Meanwhile heat the grill to medium-high. Brush the grates of the grill with oil. Remove the baked ribs from the pans and place on the heated grill, turning occasionally and brushing with barbecue sauce, until nicely browned about 2 to 5 minutes. To serve, cut between each rib to separate and place on a platter. Serve with the remaining barbecue sauce on the side.

Barbecue Sauce

2 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon Greek sea salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1 1/4 teaspoons chili powder

1 can (28 ounces) whole peeled tomatoes, pureed with juice

3/4 cup water, plus more as needed

2 tablespoons dark brown sugar

1/4 cup ketchup

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

Add the oil to a medium-sized saucepan and heat on medium-high. Sauté the onion, garlic, salt, and pepper until onion is translucent, about 5 minutes. Stir in chili powder, and cook about 1 minute. Add the tomatoes, water, sugar, and ketchup and bring up to a boil. Reduce heat to simmer, partially covered and stirring occasionally, for 1 hour. Add more water if needed to avoid burning. Allow to cool slightly, and then puree in a blender in batches or using an immersion blender. Add the vinegar and stir. Adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper, if needed.

Grilled Shrimp

24 jumbo shrimp (about 2 pounds), peeled and deveined with tails intact

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 teaspoon Greek oregano

1/4 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

Greek sea salt and freshly ground pepper

Stir together the shrimp, garlic, oregano, oil, and lemon juice in a large baking dish or bowl. Cover, and refrigerate, stirring occasionally, for 30 minutes. While the shrimp are marinating, soak 8 wooden skewers in water for at least 20 minutes, or if preferred, metal skewers can be used without the need for soaking.

Preheat grill to medium-high. Skewer the shrimp and season with salt and pepper. Grill until shrimp are opaque about 3 minutes on each side. Serve with salad.