POLITICO: Trump Gives Priebus Until July 4th to Clean up White House

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump has set a deadline of July 4 for a shakeup of the White House that could include removing Reince Priebus as his chief of staff, according to two administration officials and three outside advisers familiar with the matter, POLITICO reported.

“Days after his return from his first foreign trip late last month, Trump berated Priebus in the Oval Office in front of his former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and deputy campaign manager David Bossie for the dysfunction in the White House, according to multiple sources familiar with the conversation,” POLITICO says.

“I’m giving you until July 4, I don’t want them to come into this mess. If I’m going to clean house, they will come in as fresh blood,” Trump said, according to POLITICO.

On late May, Washington Post has reported that President Trump and his advisers, seeking to contain the escalating Russia crisis that threatens to consume his presidency, are considering a retooling of his senior staff. “As Trump has participated in meetings with world leaders in recent days, senior aides — including Bannon, Kushner and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus — have met in the White House to discuss a potential reshuffle.”

In early April, CNN has reported that the future of top White House staffers, Steve Bannon and Reince Priebus, was uncertain, as President Donald Trump is increasingly sending signals he is considering a major shakeup of his leading advisers.

Associated Press has also at the time confirmed the speculation about Priebus, who has faced questions about his staying power since he started the job.