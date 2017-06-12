Greece Wants Arbitration to Settle Dispute Over Eldorado Gold Mine

ATHENS – While pursuing foreign investors, Greece’s ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition wants arbitration to find an answer to its differences with a Canadian company’s troubled gold mine investment in the northern part of the country.

Energy Minister George Stathakis has requested that the state’s legal advisers prepare for the arbitration process to begin, the ministry said, according to the business newspaper Naftemporiki.

The Vancouver-based Eldorado is developing the project but has battled for years with Greek officials over testing methods applied to comply with environmental regulations, and wrangled with locals who fear it will ruin tourism in the area and have protested vehemently.

“The aim is to safeguard public interest by developing the region’s mineral resources in line with the existing environmental terms and standards,” the ministry said in a statement.

A ministry official told Reuters that the three-member arbitration panel would include a government-selected judge, an Eldorado-selected judge and a third selected by the President of Greece’s Supreme Court. The decisions would be binding, but could be subject to further appeal.

In March of 2016, the government said a compromise was needed to resolve the lingering dispute.

“The position of the government and the environment ministry is unchanged. Respect for the law, the public interest and the environment are the three conditions that any major investment must fulfil,” then-Environment Minister Panos Skourletis said.

“There are also political issues. If an investment of this sort is to move forward it must also not provoke social tension,” he said, adding that the government could only interfere in the political, not the legal, side of the dispute.

Eldorado has invested about $700 million to develop the Skouries and Olympias mines since 2012 and plans to invest another $1 billion in the projects.