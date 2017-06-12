Wary Cypriots, Turks Wrangle Over Island’s Post-Unity Security Hopes

With collapsed unity talks set to resume in Geneva, Switzerland on June 28, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci want a common document to state all sides and include written minutes from previous meetings, showing tension even before they sit down again.

Turkey has demanded the right to keep a 35,000-strong army and the right to invade further, as it did unlawfully in 1974, splitting the island and occupying the northern third since. Dozens of diplomats, envoys, politicians and United Nations leaders have tried in vain to get the island put back together again since.

Media reports in Cyprus indicated that the common text could be worked out and given to both sides in the next few days. It is being drawn up by UN Special Envoy Espen Barth Eide, who earlier had given up trying to broker a deal but has been brought back as a mediator again even though Anastasiades said he was favoring the Turkish side and didn’t trust him.

The document will include what was recorded at the meetings of technocrats, the positions of each side, as well as the proposal of the UN.

Politis reported the first part would include the positions of each side – Greek Cypriots, Turkish Cypriots and of Greece and Turkey – on security, as they had been recorded at a previous Geneva conference where Anastasiades and Akinci were working in secret, keeping Cypriots and Turks in the dark about what their future would be. UN sources said this was the first time all sides had submitted in writing their positions on the matter.

The Greek Cypriot side, according to Politis, wanted an end to Greece, Turkey and the United Kingdom being guarantors of security and wanted a trilateral friendship pact among Cyprus, Greece and Turkey providing protection to the island from external threats, as well as a transitional period during which a multinational police force would act as an internal security force.

Greece also wants out of being a guarantor and was said to support the trilateral friendship act idea while calling for the withdrawal of all troops, which Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said would never happen no matter what.

The Turkish Cypriots reportedly want Turkey to stay as a security guarantor on its side of the island – keeping the status quo in what Anastasiades said would be a deal breaker for him in any case.

The Turkish side also was said to want to let Turkey have the right of military intervention in what it vaguely described as serious cases but only with the invitation of a joint Parliament if there is unity, a condition Anastasiades said was unacceptable, showing how far the negotiations have to go.

Akinci also proposed an open-ended timeframe in which troops would be kept on the island under terms to be reviewed every few years but without any guarantees Turkey would honor it.

Reports also said Turkey would agree to withdraw 80 percent of foreign troops but would keep the other 20 percent until Ankara decided they weren’t needed.

The second part of the document, according to Politis, contained the views of the UN on security, which consisted of four parts; constitutional security, internal and external security and the implementation of a settlement.

Another sticking point though is Turkey’s plan to send an energy research vessel into sovereign Cypriot waters where the government has licensed international firms, including an American company, to drill for oil and gas in July.

Politis, citing Turkish Cypriot sources said the Turkish side would not make an issue if the talks went smoothly. “If the talks yield results, then the drilling will be an advantage to the whole of Cyprus,” the Turkish Cypriot source told Politis.