France Tries to Broker Greek Bailout Deal Breakthrough With Troika

Facing a crucial June 15 Eurozone meeting amid faltering hopes for debt relief talks, the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition got a bump up when the new French government proposed a plan to help bring Greece back to international markets.

The country, apart from one foray into the markets two years ago, has been locked out for the last seven years after seeking what turned into 326 billion euros ($365.89 billion) from international creditors, led by the European Union.

France, which has been an ally of Greece’s hope of getting a debt break, wants to tie the country’s growth rate – the economy is still shrinking, however – to debt relief prospects. That would require growth, which forecasts from the government and the creditors see as minimal at best for some years.

France said it wants to help Greece also have the European Central Bank, one of the creditors, accept Greek bonds as part of the so-called Quantitative Easing program which injects money into a troubled country.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who has seen his popularity evaporate after reneging on anti-austerity promises and especially when he failed to even get debt relief on the table after agreeing to more pension cuts and taxing low-income families, is desperately seeking a way out of the dilemma.

New French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire was due on June 12 to conduct talks in Athens and meet Tsipras to discuss the proposal.

In an exclusive statement to Kathimerini’s Paris correspondent Alexia Kefalas, Le Maire said the aim is to “facilitate the negotiations so there is an agreement this coming Thursday which will offer Greece prospects for stability and growth.”

The French minister is also due to meet Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras, who has been critical of the government’s foot-dragging over terms of a third bailout of 86 billion euros ($96.52 billion) before returning to Paris.

While Tsipras may be buoyed, there was little sign Eurozone officials were buying into the new scheme, which could further dash his goals and unsettle his rocky coalition with the pro-austerity, far-right, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who have backed him.

One European official told Kathimerini that the proposal reportedly being prepared by the French is “interesting but not enough that it will change the state of play.”

“The proposal made in May pushed every side to their limits and still wasn’t enough for the IMF,” one European official said, referring to the last Eurogroup summit in May when the International Monetary Fund said it wouldn’t join the third rescue package unless Greece got debt relief and imposed even more austerity the Washington, D.C-based agency said hasn’t worked but wants more of anyway.

The newspaper said Tsipras has sidelined Tsakalotos, a Marxist economist forced into embarrassing surrenders to the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) and instead is getting advice on strategy from government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos and close aide Nikos Pappas after the Finance Minister put Tsipras in a corner by insisting on debt relief, which failed to happen.