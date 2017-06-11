Partial Official Results: Macron’s New Party Leading in Parliamentary Elections

PARIS (AP) — Partial official results: French President Emmanuel Macron’s new centrist party leading in parliamentary elections.

8 p.m.

French polling agencies are projecting that President Emmanuel Macron’s new centrist party crushed traditional rivals in the first round of parliamentary elections likely to drastically reshape French politics.

The projections from Sunday’s voting show Macron’s Republic on the Move movement is in strong position to win the decisive second round vote June 18. His party is projected to win well beyond an absolute majority in the 577-seat National Assembly, followed by the conservative Republicans. The Republicans and Socialists dominated the house for generations.

Macron wants a powerful mandate to push through plans to reduce worker protections to boost hiring, boost security and clean up corruption in politics.

Polling agencies also project a historically low turnout of around 50 percent, reflecting fatigue after a roller-coaster election season that brought Macron to power last month.