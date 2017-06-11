ND’s Voridis Accuses Tsipras of Being the Best Friend of the Creditors

ATHENS (ANA) – The government will accept everything without any conditions, not even the participation in the ECB’s quantitative easing programme, main opposition New Democracy (ND) shadow Interior Minister Makis Voridis said on Sunday in an interview with the Athens Macedonian News Agency.

Voridis leveled against the prime minister and his statement that the measures will not be implemented if there is no debt relief because, as he said, the implementation of the measures starts in 2019 when SYRIZA will not be government.

He described the prime minister as the “best friend of the creditors who implements all these measures that the previous prime ministers had rejected.”

Asked about Greece’s prospects to tap the markets in 2018, Voridis said that the present conditions make it impossible and the prospects are ominous.