President Pavlopoulos: Anyone Who Does Not Respect International Law Will Be Defeated

ATHENS (ANA) – “The destiny of anyone who relies on power without respecting international law and its ethics is predetermined,” Greek President Prokopios Pavlopoulos said on Sunday during his speech at the ceremony for his proclamation as an Honorable Citizen of Milos.

“The need for international law is always up to date,” Pavlopoulos added, pointing out that anyone who believes that through power will prevail without respecting international law and its ethics will sooner or later be defeated.

“Greece cannot think of its future outside the European Union, having definitively and irrevocably decided that its course is only within the hard core of the EU and the eurozone; so the Family of European Peoples would never be complete and worthy of its name and its cultural heritage without Greece, as a permanent and integral member,” Greek President Prokopios Pavlopoulos said on Sunday during his speech at the ceremony for his proclamation as an Honorable Citizen of Milos.

Pavlopoulos also pointed out that “the history of Milos documents, in an unprecedented way, the multi-year connection of the ancient Greek culture with Christianity in our country, constituting a strong proof of Greece’s undeniable European identity.”

