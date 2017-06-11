Readout of the VP Pence’s Meeting with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades

NEW YORK – The Vice President met today at the White House with Republic of Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, White House published.

The Vice President underscored U.S. support for the resumption of UN-facilitated talks in Geneva and expressed hope that the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders will agree to a settlement that would reunify Cyprus as a bizonal, bicommunal federation to the benefit of all Cypriots.

The Vice President and President Anastasiades reaffirmed the strong partnership between the United States and the Republic of Cyprus and discussed areas for further cooperation.

The Vice President also expressed gratitude for the Republic of Cyprus’ contributions to the Global Coalition to Counter ISIS and its commitment to support the Middle East peace process.