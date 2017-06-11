Katsiantonis Says He Won’t Run for Reelection; Alderman’s Restaurant to Be Sold at Auction

MANCHESTER — The restaurant and bar owned by Ward 8 Alderman and State Rep. Thomas Katsiantonis, D-Manchester, is scheduled to be sold at auction June 21, according to a public notice.

Paul McInnis Inc. was hired to manage the auction at Tommy K’s Restaurant, 2323 Brown Ave., after Charbel Realty LLC, moved recently to foreclose on the restaurant, Union Leader reports.

On Wednesday Katsiantonis paid more than $10,000 in back taxes owed on his residential property, according to the Union Leader, and he announced he will not seek re-election so that he can “focus on his family.”

Greek-American Thomas Katsiantonis, 44, a New Hampshire State Representative and Manchester Ward 8 alderman, was arrested Thursday on four counts of tax evasion and theft charges involving $423,000 in state meals and rentals tax payments, the state Attorney General’s Office announced.

State Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and Department of Revenue Administration Commissioner John T. Beardmore, in a joint news release, said Thursday that Katsiantonis is charged with four counts of tax evasion, two counts of theft, one count of falsifying physical evidence and one count of unsworn falsification, Union Leader reported.

Manchester Mayor Ted Gatsas called on Katsiantonis to resign shortly after the charges were announced.

As TNH has reported in mid-February, Federal and state investigators searched the home and two businesses of Ward 8 Alderman and representative Thomas Katsiantonis along with another city business following a months-long criminal financial investigation.

Investigators searched the alderman’s home and his businesses, Grand Slam Pizza 2, 331 South Mammoth Road, and Tommy K’s Sport Bar & Restaurant, 2323 Brown Ave.