ATHENS (ANA) – A campaign to promote Greek products to the Serbian market started on June 1 and will run until June 25.

Four hundred and twenty new Greek product codes from 40 major Greek extroverted companies are at the disposal of Serbian consumers.

The Greek food and drink products are available in Super Vero stores in Belgrade. The action is supported by Enterprise Greece & the Office of Economic and Commercial Affairs of the Greek Embassy in Belgrade.

The “Month of Greek Products” is a pilot action followed by other similar events in more countries. The aim is the promotion of Greek products in the Serbian market. The campaign is accompanied by parallel events, such as the presentation of Greek recipes cooked by renowed chefs, and a lottery with free holidays in Greece.