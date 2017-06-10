FM Kotzias: Greece Has Good Relations With the Arab world

ATHENS (ANA) – “We are a country that has good relations with the Arab world and we are trying to keep the right and fair balances, Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias said on Saturday in an interview with Alpha radio.

Asked about the crisis that broke out with Qatar, Kotzias stressed that all the involving countries were in Rhodes a few weeks ago and participated in the Conference on Security and Stability in the Eastern Mediterranean with the aim of creating a specialised security organisation.

He explained that the Greek diplomacy is moving on this basis and added that he had telephone contacts with everyone.