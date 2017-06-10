Christos Zouzias Becomes the Fourth Doctor in a NY Greek-American Family

NEW YORK – The graduation ceremony at the University of New York’s Medical School included a surprise: The diploma of medicine to Christos Zouzias has been presented by his father, Dr. Dimitris Zouzias, and his brothers, Alexandros, who is a neurosurgeon and Ioannis-orthopedic surgeon.

Christos became the fourth member of this Greek-American family who becomes a doctor.

Christos also graduated from the Stern School of Business and will continue his studies in Dermatology at the Albert Einstein School of Medicine.

Dr. Dimitris Zouzias

Dr. Zouzias graduated from the Univ Auto De Ciudad Juarez, Esc De Med, Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua in 1982. He works in Wayne, NJ and 2 other locations and specializes in Dermatology. Dr. Zouzias is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center, NYU Langone Medical Center and St Josephs Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Ioannis Christos Zouzias

is an attending orthopedic surgeon at Winthrop University Hospital who specializes in sports medicine and shoulder surgery. He received his medical degree from New York University School of Medicine and completed his residency in orthopedic surgery at Columbia University – New York Presbyterian Hospital. During his training at Columbia University he completed a research fellowship in the Columbia University Trauma Training Center.

Alexandros Zouzias

Dr. Alexandros Zouzias is a neurosurgeon in Brooklyn, New York and is affiliated with New York Methodist Hospital. He received his medical degree from NYU School of Medicine and has been in practice between 11-20 years. He is one of 5 doctors at New York Methodist Hospital who specialize in Neurological Surgery. He also speaks multiple languages, including Spanish and Greek.