Germany’s Kassel Citizens Honor “Distomo Massacre: Never Again”

ATHENS (ANA) – German citizens of Kassel welcomed the presidents of Greece and Germany holding placards reading in Greek “Distomo massacre: never again” referring to the number of 218 people executed by the German troops in order to honor the memory of the victims of Distomo masscare. The two Presidents of Greece and Germany signed on the placards.

Meanwhile, the inauguration of Documenta 14 Exhibition was held in the presence of the Greek President Prokopios Pavlopoulos and his German counterpart Frank Walter Steinmeier in Kassel.

The exhibition is for the first time in its 60-year co-hosted in Athens.

The event was also attended by Culture Minister Lydia Koniordou.

Documenta 14 will be held in Athens until July 16, while in the German city it will last until September 17.