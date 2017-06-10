Burning Down the House: Scandalized Greek Soccer Flares out of Control

Imagine all the previous year’s playoff teams in the National Football League, plagued by riots in the stands, fans throwing firebombs at riot police, hurling objects onto the field injuring players, killing each other in the parking lots or at rallies, have to play half the next season in empty stadiums and are fined millions of dollars each and games blacked out on TV.

Welcome to Greece’s ScandalLeague of Soccer, where there’s more hits and scoring in the stands than on the field, where matches are fixed, referees offered bribes and intimidated, players take dives and many watching the game are barely literate troglodytes and drunk skunks and flat-out criminals.

In this age of terrorism, where a person wearing a vest that looks a little too thick could be cause for near-panic, Greek soccer fans are allowed – protests from authorities otherwise – to sneak incendiary devices and firebombs and flares into games and disrupt them, or charge the field and attack opposing players and coaches.

This goes on with the implicit consent of league officials – whose former President, Olympiacos owner and shipping magnate Vangelis Marinakis, worth almost $1 billion – has been charged with so many crimes, including being linked to match fixing, bribery, and inciting riots – you’d need a scorecard to keep track of them.

Despite awaiting trial, he has been allowed to make a bid to stretch his empire and influence with an offer to buy the troubled Lambrakis Press Organization (DOL), which owns the newspapers Ta Nea and Vima to gain even more purchase in a country where you can get rich fast if you’re crooked.

In the last couple of years there have been a number of violent incidents – any one of which should have been reason to ban the teams involved for a year – but they go on because the penalties come after long delays and are usually so weak there’s no incentive for fans not to rampage.

Officials say they won’t allow flares and weapons into games but if that’s the case why do photos of riots show them being hurled and the stands on fire? You can’t sneak in a coke or a sandwich but you can get a bomb past security pretty easily.

The most recent scene had the stadium in Thessaloniki looking like Dante’s Inferno with flares lit everywhere before fans of PAOK, playing Athens’ perennial champion Olympiacos, rioted after a penalty wasn’t called on the opposing goalie.

The PAOK fans charged onto the pitch – imagine this happening at Madison Square Garden – to battle fully-armed riot police in a scene that looked more like it was filmed for Braveheart than an athletic competition. The police fired tear gas into the crowd.

None of this silliness would happen, of course, if the fans weren’t allowed to bring dangerous instruments into the game but that’s what they – and owners – really want because it amps up the vibe of a show just short of feeding Christians to the lions.

This was not an isolated incident: it goes on all the time because it’s allowed to go on all the time although every so often the limp officials who run soccer, or the impotent Greek athletic authorities, threaten more serious sanctions but rarely impose them.

Here’s a tip: before the game, PAOK fans pelted Olympiacos players warming up on the sideline with random objects. That’s the point where the referees declare a forfeit in favor of the visiting team, a tactic that would work every time until nutcase fans realize their team would go winless unless they limited their displeasure to booing, just like in Yankee Stadium.

Violence is like tax evasion in Greece: people love it. “It’s part of the culture here. Soccer is so important to everybody. Everybody knows to talk about football. Everybody is watching soccer all day long and discuss in the coffee shops about soccer,” former PAOK and Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Michael Gspurning told SI.com in 2014.

“As a player, you always want to play for a club with huge fans. For the players, there’s a special pressure here, too, because you don’t want to fail for the people. If you’re losing, the people will let you know. They’ll be waiting for you at the airport, and they’ll want to have a discussion with you about what’s going wrong. You feel the people suffer with the club, in good and bad, and for this reason, there’s so much emotion.”

Players on Greek soccer teams are mercenaries who would change uniforms at halftime if the other side paid them more money which is why it’s so pathetic, when Greek teams visit American cities like New York, to see gullible young people worshipping players who wouldn’t spit on them if they were on fire. The fans are, as Seinfeld put it, rooting for laundry, the name of the team on front of the jersey.

There’s so many more examples that could be listed here if the column had at least 5,000 words but enough is enough, and that’s so too in Greek soccer. Instead of periodic brief suspensions of the crooked, fixed league, there’s really only one answer to end this sad spectacle: ban the sport completely. The fans would then be free to join anarchists rioting against austerity.