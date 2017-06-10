The Legend of the Masked Greek Wrestler

There is an urban legend about Greek wrestlers that I continue to hear. In its simplest form, this tale is that sometime in the 1930s a Greek wrestler went to Mexico and wore a mask during his various bouts. This Hellenic Masked Marvel is said to have instigated the Mexican craze for their masked wrestlers of the lucha libre. I can find no published account of any sort that supports this tale. In fact, documentation that directly and consistently challenges this tale is easily found. Having said that nothing seems able to root this tale out of the minds and hearts of those who study and love the history of wrestling.

Undoubtedly, one of the reasons this unsubstantiated tale continues to fascinate the avid fans of wrestling history is that Greek immigrant wrestlers were very well known for wearing masks as well as wrestling masked challengers.As this characterization developed over time one version of this kind of match was that the masked man is unmasked and found to be a wrestler totally unsuspected by the fans…usually a “good” wrestler or local regional notable wrestler. But, once again, even in this world of wrestling make-believe there was/and remains an enduring connection, in the American mind, to Greeks.

In Thomas Wolfe’s novel You Can’t Go Home Again we hear the following exchange between two old friends:

“Do you remember the night, Bras, up at the old City Auditorium, when your father was wrestling one of these Masked Marvels, and we were there in the front row rooting for him, and he got a strangle hold on this fellow with the mask, and the mask came off—and the fellow wasn’t the Masked Marvel at all, but only the Greek who used to work all night at the Bijou Cafe for Ladies and Gents down at the depot?

“Yeah – haw-haw!” Nebraska threw back his head and laughed loudly. “I’d clean fergot that damn Greek, but that’s who it was! The whole crowd hollered frame-up an’ tried to git their money back…”

News stories where Greek immigrant wrestlers are unmasked (and the crowd feels cheated) can be readily found. Then, again, various Greek wrestlers such as Antonio Pierre (d 1912), Charles Pappas, George Bollas (1924-1977) and others wrestled on more than one occasion in a mask. So, given the promotional hoopla that is so fundamental a part of modern professional wrestling it is easy to understand how it is often extremely difficult to untangle fact from fiction. The figure of the masked wrestler, also known in publicity billings as “the Great Unknown,” “Masked Wonder,” “Masked Marvel” and other such honorifics had its origins in European circus wrestling and has never faded away.

Most historic accounts now claim that it was Mort Henderson who in 1915 first wore a mask in a match in the United States against Joe Stecher in Madison Square Garden (Star Press (Muncie IN) February 20, 1916). As far as can now be determined it was Theobaud Bauer (1847-1902) who it is assumed first appeared as a masked wrestler at the 1865 World’s Fair. By the early 1870s, circuses across France featured masked wrestlers. But all of this “history” is still open to question and further detailed research. On January 5, 1902, the San Francisco Call ran a full page account of local restaurateur and wrestler Alfred Perrier, the “Bras de Fer, the masked wrestler of Paris.”

Now in the French accounts the kernel tale of the original masked man portrays him as a person of high society. Among the early French news reports the masked man is most often said to be a noble man or other notable public individual who wants to see if he can stand up to the professionals and/or he has some personal grudge or challenge to his honor that can be resolved in no other way than a public wrestling match. The circus-wrestling gimmick of the “grudge match” was a (and remains) perennial of modern wrestling. But within the early 1900s, the implication that the masked individual was of high social rank was emphasized in his first appearances in the United States: “A ‘social wrestler,’ wearing a mask that gives him the appearance of a god of some barbarous tribe, is causing consternation in the ranks of professionals and much speculation as to his identity among members of the ‘600’ in New York (Ogden Standard March 18, 1916).”

As all this was going on something must have been working on the cultural subconscious since the figure of a masked marvel also saw expression in the 1914 silent film “The Masked Wrestler” starring Francis X. Bushman (Fort Wayne Journal-Gazette August 24, 1914). As movie reviews of the period attest this Bushman film, which had more to do with love than wrestling, was enormously popular. Yet at its core this film follows the masked noble man theme: “The basis of the drama concerns a young girl who falls instantly in love with an athlete – a wrestler who appears in public only with his face masked…the climax is reached, when the masked wrestler unmasks himself, and the girl finds in him her long-sought lover (Tacoma Times December 31, 1914).” Star-crossed lovers, wrestling and the love-sick young man who resents his lady-love falling for the masked man yet in spite of overwhelming adds eventually wins his love is a series of movie troupes as old as the hills.

Whatever was going on in professional sports during the early 1900s boxing and pool were not left out of this new fashion of masked mystery. In 1916, Norman Selby, who boxed as Kid McCoy, appeared as the first “masked marvel” of the boxing world. “A masked fighter appeared at the Harlem Sporting club a few nights ago and offered to meet all comers. No one accepted but the ‘Barnum’ stuff brought money to the box office. The [Evening] Mail story today is that McCoy appeared wearing a mask as the result of a $500 bet by a broker that he could put a nationally known fighter in the ring, masked and the fighter would not be recognized. The broker won his bet and is said to have collected the $500 and to have given it to Kid McCoy (Pittsburgh Press January 23, 1916).” In January 15, 1918, the Argus-Leader newspaper reported that a masked pool player successfully took on all comers at the Cataract hotel in Sioux Falls North Dakota.

Regardless of the exact calendar date, when the first masked wrestler entered the ring in the United States, Greek wrestlers have met this character head-on. Even an abbreviated listing of Greek-American wrestlers who faced a masked opponent would have to include Jimmy Condos, Tedory George Costaky, Jim Demetral, William Demetral, John Felix,Gus Kaveres, George Kotsonaros, Jim Londos, Charles Pappas, Jim Poulous, Demetrios Tofalos and George Zaharias.

The legacy of masked wrestling extends well past just wearing a costume. In a sport, that is in fact nothing more or less than a show business spectacle, modern wrestling must constantly reinvent itself to retain fan-interest. Masking always adds an element of mystery to the wrestling contest. Greek athletes did not invent this ploy. And in truth, Greek wrestlers have historically played both sides of the mask. Leaders in professional American wrestling since the 1870s Greek immigrants have always been athletic contenders few other wrestlers ever took for granted. It is in this spirit that we must always regard the history and experience of the modern Greek wrestlers in America.