Delos Museum to Be Closed for Roof Repairs Until End-June

ATHENS (ANA) – The Delos Archaeological Museum will remain closed until the end of June due to emergency repairs to the roof of the building, the culture and sports ministry announced on Friday. The ministry also announced a 50 pct discount for visitors to the surrounding archaeological site, from 12 euros to six euros, throughout the period of the repairs.

The decision to carry out the repairs was prompted by the fall of a sizeable chunk of plaster from the ceiling in the museum’s galleries.

The rest of the Delos archaeological site will continue to operate as normal, opening daily from 8:00 until 20:00 in the evening.