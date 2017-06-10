The Ultimate Diet

Stirring three teaspoons of sugar into his hot coffee, George announced that Yiannis is very serious about going on a diet. John scoffed. “We’ve heard that before. Saying it and doing it are two different actions.” Dimos asked, “How do you know he’s serious about it?” Reaching for the plain donut, he told them, “Areti told my wife. Last week, he ordered her to shop for herself. And, not include him.” Kipreos shrugged. “Maybe, it’s for economy.”

John said, “Look! He’s tried dieting a hundred times. And, he’s never gone through with any of them. In fact, he goes off it as soon as he can – giving the excuse that he couldn’t ignore the holidays.”

“This time, “George said, “it’s Dr. Papastratis’ orders. He told him that if he doesn’t go on a strict dietsoon, Apostolakis’ funeral Parlor will be taking his measurements.” Kipreos gulped. “Wow! Apostolakis is serious when taking measurements.” Just then, Yiannis strolled in, a grim, desperate expression on his face as he took his place at the table. “No coffee, Yiannis?” asked Dimos. Yiannis shook his head, pushing away the dish of donuts. “No! And no donuts, either – ever!”“What’s up?” John asked, pretending to know nothing. “My weight! That’s what’s up!”“That’s been up for years. Now you’ve noticed?” Dimos reminded him.

Pulling a face, Yiannis told him, “Well, this time I mean it! No more excuses or exclusions because of holidays or birthdays. I haven’t eaten since last night.” John said, trying not to grin, “You didn’t join a gym, did you? That’s strenuous – and, expensive.” Waving his hand, Yiannis said, “Nah! Nothing as drastic as all that. No, I am on a hunger strike. Nothing except water. That’s it! This time Yiannis is not going to fail.”Kipreos looked worried.“That’s drastic! It may not be a very practical way. How can watch Areti eat?” Pushing away George’s coffee whose scent was strangling his nostrils, he said,“I’ll go out and get the newspaper while she’s eating. That way, she doesn’t have to get it for me.” George‘s brows shot up. “YOU send her out to get your newspaper –after working all day and cooking your dinner?” “So? She sits at her machine at work all day. Needs exercise, you know.Otherwise, she’d have my problem, too.I’m thinking of her.”A hint of sarcasm in his voice, George said, “Oh, yeah! But, there wouldn’t be any problem if you worked, too.” Yiannis ignored him.John, anxious, asked, “So, you started starving yourself since last night? “ Yiannis nodded. “Right!” said Yiannis, growing wild at the sight of the donut tray. Getting up, he bade them goodbye and left.

When he was out of view, Dimos asked, “Well? Do you think he’ll stay the course?” John shook his head. “Maybe, two days the most!” Kipreos said, “He’ll give up when he feels faint, I bet.” George pondered. “My bet says, he’s already scavenging for a souvlaki stand – as many as he can find before heading for home.” Dimos said, with a touch of sympathy, “I don’t know. He sounds serious, George. Political prisoners go on hunger strikes and they mean it.”John was doubtful. “They have a reason for doing it.” Kipreos reminded, “So, does Yiannis. A darn good reason, too.” “What?” they asked in unison. “Apostolakis and his measuring tape.” They agreed.

Next Sunday, all gathered, John asked George, "Any news on Yiannis and his diet?"George shrugged. "None! I'm surprised Areti hasn't called my wife yet." Their eyes on the entrance for signs of him, Dimos suggested he call Areti. En masse, they went to the telephone against Dixon's wall and George phoned Areti. They waited. Then, George, turning pale, spoke a few words and then hung up. "What's wrong, George?" asked John. Pale, George told them,"Areti is frantic! She hasn't seen Yiannis since last night.She just got a call that he's in the hospital""Now he's done it. That diet!" cried Dimos. With dark thoughts of Yiannis suffering malnutrition and near death, they grabbed a taxi and raced to the hospital. They approached the doctor that treated Yiannis. He rubbed his head. "I've seen cases like this before. But, he'll be ready to leave soon." Dimos explained, "He's been starving for days now, poor guy." The doctor looked up, surprised. "Starving?I don't see how! We've pumped his stomach of about twenty hot dogs and a beer." They looked up in total surprise. "What?" The doctor explained, "Seems he signed up for an eating contest. The one who eats the most hot dogs wins $300." Kipreos asked, "Did he win?"Smiling, the doctor assured, "Paid his bill in full – cash!"George nodded. "Well, it's a known fact! Nothing can cure starvation better than money."