Two British Nationals Found Guilty of Rape in Crete

HERAKLION, Crete (ANA) – A mixed jury in Heraklion, Crete, convicted on Friday two 22-year-old British nationals to five years in prison for the rape of a 20-year-old British teenager in July 2015, who was holidaying in the popular resort town of Malia.

The sentence can be suspended if the accused file an appeal but they will also have to pay a bail of 5,000 euros by June 16. The prosecutor had argued that they should be found guilty for gang rape.

According to the victim, on the day she was raped she was celebrating her 18th birthday in a bar in Malia with her friends when she met the two men. The two groups of holidaymakers drank a lot of alcohol and then left the bar. The two men then led the then-18-year-old to a room and raped her.

In its ruling, the court said it recognized the young age of the accused (20 when they committed the rape) as an attenuating factor. During the trial, the prosecutor spoke of the young woman’s bad state when she returned home from Greece which resulted in her being admitted to a psychiatric hospital. The accused had denied any wrong doing claiming the sexual intercourse was consensual.