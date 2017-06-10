Annual Pride Parade to Kick off in Central Athens on Saturday

ATHENS (ANA) – The Greek capital will host the main gathering of its annual Athens Pride event on Syntagma square on Saturday, according to the organizers.

Since the first Pride rally in 2005, the aim of the festival has been to elevate the visibility of LGBTQI persons in Greek society, and in so doing advance their rights and demands. Athens Pride also raises youth awareness and support through its Volunteer Program.

The parade will kick off at 19:00 in the city’s main square which will be followed later at night with the open-air concert. This year, the main slogan is “A matter of education”, which aims at main problems facing LGBTQI people, such as the long-awaited legislation on gender identity.