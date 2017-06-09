Two Days Dedicated to Leonard Cohen in Hydra

ATHENS (ANA) – The municipality of the island of Hydra will honour Leonard Cohen on Saturday and Sunday with a series of events. The street outside the house the great Canadian singer, songwriter, musician and poet lived in will be named Leonard Cohen street while a stone seat dedicated to his memory will be placed, donation of the International Forum of the artists’ fans on Hydra, outside his house.

A concert dedicated to Leonard Cohen who died in 2016 (1934-2016) will take place at Hydra’s port on Saturday.