AHEPA District 10 Educational Foundation Scholarships

GRAND BLANC, MI – On May 20, at the AHEPA District 10 Convention Banquet at the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Grand Blanc, MI, The Educational Foundation presented scholarship awards of $1,000 to $5,000 to 35 high school and college students for a total of $47,300.

The District 10 Educational Foundation is one of the oldest, most active, and strong foundations in the country, offering scholarships to students of Greek descent every year. Since its inception in 1976 it has offered a total of over half a million dollars to 625 students.

The recipients are all very deserving students, with high grades, a variety of community services, and strong beliefs in the mission and ideals of AHEPA and the Daughters of Penelope.

The scholarships come from generous donors who have established endowment perpetual funds in their name or the name of a loved one. The awards are offered only from the dividends of the invested funds thus maintaining the perpetuity of the fund.

AHEPA was founded on July 26, 1922 in response to the evils of bigotry and racism that emerged in early 20th century American society. It also helped Greek immigrants assimilate into society. Today, AHEPA brings the ideals of ancient Greece, which includes philanthropy, education, civic responsibility, and family and individual excellence to the community.

AHEPA’s commitment to education has been well documented throughout its history. Over $4 million is endowed at the local, district and national levels toward the use of scholarships and a half-million dollars is awarded annually. Thousands of young men and women have benefited as recipients of AHEPA scholarships at these various levels. The most famous recipient, perhaps, is ABC News’ Host of This Week George Stephanopoulos.

The scholarship program at the national level is administered by the AHEPA National Educational Foundation. It offers scholarships to a wide variety of students. Recipients are: traditional and non-traditional students; seminarians, including those entering Holy Cross Greek School of Theology; and high school seniors, college and post-graduate students who are looking to become tomorrow’s leaders.

The preservation of Hellenic or Classical Studies programs on college campuses is an important issue for the AHEPA Educational Foundation. A subcommittee of the Foundation, the Hellenic Cultural Commission, actively works to support the study of the Classics at universities. In addition, educational programs such as “Journey to Greece” and Washington Internships are sponsored by the Foundation.