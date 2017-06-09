SYRIZA MPs Said Lining Up to Back Pension Cuts, Labor Rights Losses

ATHENS -Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos are said to have convinced some wary members of the Radical Left SYRIZA party to keep voting for austerity measures, including slipping in an amendment to dilute workers’ rights.

The party has an alleged hardcore Faction of 53 supposedly upset Tsipras has reneged on his vows to restore pay and pension benefits, stop privatizations and fight the country’s creditors before he surrendered to them to get more monies from a third bailout of 86 billion euros ($96.18 billion) he said he would never seek

nor accept before doing both.

Despite their whining, they have then backed him in agreeing to more austerity that violates the party’s principles and after being briefed by Tsipras and Tsakalotos over another relenting to the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) are set to do so again, the newspaper Kathimerini said.

Newmeasures must be approved by the Parliament Tsipras narrowly controls, thanks to nine votes from his junior partner, the pro-austerity, far-right, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL), before the Eurozone meets on June 15.

Greece needs to make a 7.2-billion euro ($8.05 billion) loan payment in July, most of it right back to the lenders as little of 326 billion euros ($364.52 billion) in three rescue packages goes back to a beleaguered Greek society.

Some in SYRIZA were reportedly upset over more pension cuts and taxes on low-income families and also that Tsipras crossed his self-declared Red Lines again in agreeing to weaken workers rights, a core issue for the Leftists who critics said have rolled over for the lenders.

Thegovernment also sneaked into a fishing bill the question of unfinished reforms in what was an apparent bid to distract attention from the new concessions.