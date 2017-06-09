UN Agency Wants Probe of Alleged Greece Refugee Pushbacks to Turkey

The United Nations refugee agency is expressing deep concern at reports that Turks seeking asylum in Greece have been forcibly returned to Turkey by Greek authorities.

The UNHCR said June 8 it is “of vital importance” that Greek authorities comprehensively investigate the allegations.

While the statement failed to specify what reports it was referring to, UNHCR officials said they included recent allegations concerning Turks fleeing a government crackdown in their country after last year’s failed coup.

A Greek human rights watchdog said it received a complaint that Greek police last week delivered a group of Turkish asylum-seekers to masked gunmen, who returned them to Turkey.

The Hellenic League for Human Rights said the asylum-seekers were a couple with four children, and two more men.

Greece’s ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led government denied the claims. Eight Turkish soldiers who fled a failed coup in July, 2016 against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in which they said they had no part, are seeking asylum in Greece and the high court said they could not be extradited because their lives could be in danger.

Since then there have been other reports that more Turks are trying to get into Greece to flee the wrath of Erdogan, who is seeking the death penalty at the same time he wants to get his country into the European Union, which opposes it.

An EU refugee and migrant swap deal with Turkey has been suspended because of the overwhelming numbers seeking asylum in Greece, which is struggling to process them at the same time the government said it has not been receiving enough help even though veteran New Democracy stalwart Dimitris Avramopoulos is the bloc’s migration and refugee chief.

