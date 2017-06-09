2017 Capital Link CSR Leadership Awards Presented to Logothetis,Tsamaz

ATHENS – The “Capital Link CSR Leadership Awards” are annually presented to a Greek and an International personality/organization for its outstanding contribution to society and for the elevation of Greece and the Greek culture globally.

The “2017 CAPITAL LINK CSR LEADERSHIP AWARD” for an international personality has been awarded to Mr. Nicholas M. Logothetis, Founder, Concordia Summit & Executive Member of the BoD-Libra Group, in recognition of the importance of Concordia’s effort in connecting public and private sector leaders in pursuit of meaningful dialogue that will lead to a more prosperous and sustainable future.

The Greek “2017 CAPITAL LINK CSR LEADERSHIP AWARD” has been presented to Mr. Michael Tsamaz, Chairman & CEO, OTE Group as a recognition of OTE’ Group outstanding contribution in areas of environment, society and corporate governance. OTE Group’ sustainable growth is what drives its strategy and actions in order to create a better world for all.

The Mayor of Athens Mr. Yorgos Kaminis opened the Official Award Ceremony.

Michael Tsamaz

Chairman & CEO, OTE Group

Michael Tsamaz heads OTE Group, the largest telecommunications provider in Greece and SE Europe, since November 2010, part of Deutsche Telekom AG.

Under his leadership, OTE Group managed to streamline its financials, create new revenue streams and transform into a modern, customer centric, tech enterprise, with COSMOTE as the unified brand for its fixed, mobile, internet and TV P&S. Its healthy financials allow OTE Group to implement a comprehensive, long term investment plan in fiber optics networks, mobile NGNs, ICT and Pay TV services, advancing Greece’s infrastructure. Group strategy now focuses on its digital transformation and adaptation to the new digital era.

Since 2001, Michael Tsamaz held several senior roles within OTE, overseeing the course of its international subsidiaries. He also served as BoD member of EE, UK. Mr. Tsamaz is also Chairman of the Board of Telekom Romania Communications S.A. He is a MoB of the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV) since July 2016 and heads the Digital Economy Committee since November 2016. Prior to his tenure at OTE Group, he held high ranking positions in Marketing, Sales & General Management for multinational companies such as Vodafone and Philip Morris.

Mr Tsamaz holds a degree in Business Administration from the University of New Brunswick, Canada.

• Concordia is a non-profit organisation founded in 2011 by Matthew A. Swift and Nicholas M. Logothetis. It is a convener, campaigner, and idea incubator.

• Concordia provides the private sector with an opportunity to get involved in public sector initiatives. By combining the effectiveness of the private sector with the wide spectrum of public sector activity, it focuses the cooperation between the two, addressing some of the world’s pressing challenges including migration, human rights, global markets and support for entrepreneurship. Concordia represents a new model for how a non-political, non-profit organisation can have a positive impact on a global scale.

Nicholas M. Logothetis

Founder, Concordia Summit; Executive Member of the BoD, Libra Group

Nicholas Logothetis is Executive Board Member at the Libra Group and Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board of Concordia. Nicholas is an entrepreneur who has a lifelong passion for politics and international affairs. He founded Concordia, along with business partner Matthew Swift, on the notion that facilitating cross-sector collaboration can more adequately address global challenges to create a more prosperous and sustainable future. This notion, along with his commitment to solving pressing international challenges through the lens of partnerships, established Concordia as a preeminent global hub for public-private partnerships in record time.

As Chairman of the Board at Concordia, he leads a distinguished board comprising leaders from politics, business, non-profit and academia. His leadership in driving forward Concordia’s mission to enable public-private partnerships has established Concordia as reputable thought leader in the partnership building space.

Since Concordia was founded in 2011, he has overseen the organization of six annual summits and a series of regional summits and practitioner-level events with prominent speakers from the public, private, and non-profit sectors including numerous current and former heads of state.

Nicholas is a member of the Royal Institute of International Affairs London, the National Press Club Washington DC, and the Overseas Press Club. Prior to establishing Concordia and joining the Libra Group, he spent several years gaining invaluable experience in the media industry at the Fox News Channel, British Sky Broadcasting, Bryan Cave LLP, Husch Blackwell Sanders and News Corporation. Nicholas attended the Elliott School of International Affairs at George Washington University.