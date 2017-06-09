Stray Bullet Kills Greek Student, 11, at End-of-Year School Event

ATHENS – An 11-year-old elementary pupil was killed by stray bullet that struck him in the head during a school event in a northeast Athens district June 8, officials said, as police pressed a hunt for who fired it.

The tragic incident was confirmed by a coroner’s report, after initial reports pointed to the youth’s collapse and a subsequent head injury during the fall, the business newspaper Naftemporiki said, with a coroner finding a bullet lodged in the body’s skull.

The incident occurred in the working-class district of Acharnes, northwest of downtown Athens, as a school event was taking place to mark the end of the academic year.

An intense police investigation is said to be underway, while several people have been brought in for questioning. It’s not uncommon in Greece for bullets to be fired in the air as part of some celebrations but it was unclear whether happened in this case or from where the bullet came.