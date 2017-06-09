Calathes Carries Panathinaikos Past Olympiacos, Sends Series to Game 5

ATHENS – Panathinaikos produced an emphatic performance on Thursday and made the most of Olympiakos’s numerous turnovers to win Game 4 of the final series and force a fifth game on Sunday in Piraeus to determine the new champion of the Basket League.

The Greens won 71-58, having led by up to 21 points in the second half before dropping a gear to ease into a 2-2 score in the best-of-five finals.

Nick Calathes, who spent some of his morning in hospital due to the fever he had throughout the day, managed to notch up 14 points and handcuff Olympiakos captain Vassilis Spanoulis, who did not make a single two- or three-point shot.

Source: Kathimerini