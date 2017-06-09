Alltours: Greeece is the Winner of Summer 2017

ATHENS (ANA) – The German Alltours tour operator has an increase in reservations for Greece following the trend of the other German tour operators.

“There is a double digit increase of Germans, who will choose Greece for their holidays while the overall rate of increase for all countries is estimated at 4.5 pct,” Markus Daldrup, director of Alltours newsagency.

“Egypt and Tunisia are returning to the preference of German tourists, while on the contrary, reservations to Turkey continue to fall significantly and this year is down by about 50 pct,” added.

Source: Westdeutsche Zeitung