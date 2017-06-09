Kammenos Says US Greece’s Only True Ally, Blasts Germany

ATHENS – Defense Minister Panos Kammenos said the United States Greece’s only true internationally ally as he took a veiled shot at Germany, which is putting up the bulk of 326 billion euros ($364.31 billion) in three bailouts in return for harsh austerity measures.

Kammenos is the leader of the far-right, marginal, pro-austerity, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who violated most of their principles to become junior partners in a coalition with the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

But Kammenos has been allowed to occasionally object to some of the government’s reneging on promises when Tsipras has enough votes from other parties to let ANEL make a symbolic defiance.

Kammenos also has been trying to increase American influence in Greece, particularly at its Souda Bay Naval base on Crete, and wants the US on another island as well. SYRIZA is fiercely against American intervention, in principle, but has not moved to force the US out nor take Greece out of NATO as Tsipras hinted before winning elections in 2015.

“The Greek people are well aware that the United States has been the country’s only genuine ally,” Kammenos said, according to Kathimerini.

“The others are allies, but they are (allies) only in the form of creditors, without [any sense of] respect and this is because some of them will never forget that they lost World War II to this country,” an apparent reference to Germany, which ruled Greece brutally before being pushed out by the US, allies and unrelenting Greek resistance.

Kammenos, speaking at a ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the US Office of Defense Cooperation on June 8, added: “For this reason, we welcome US support at this very difficult moment for our country,” as he also called for the strengthening of the Hellenic Navy with US help so “that it can operate from Crete to the Suez.”

Bolstering the navy and the country’s military aviation capabilities are necessary, he said, to intercept the flow of drugs, weapons and fuel through which terrorism is funded.

He also said that Greece is inclined to extend the time frame of the defense agreement between the two countries and that Tsipras, despite SYRIZA objections, is leaning that way.

Kammenos said he believes the Muslim Brotherhood is a terrorist organization, possibly ruffling feathers as Greece has generally good relations with Muslim countries.

He couldn’t resist taking another shot at Turkey, with whom he is feuding over that country’s constant provocations in the Aegean, sending F-16 fighter jets to violate Greek air space, having warships go past Greek islands, and conducting live-fire naval exercises in Greek waters, all without the objection of NATO, to which both counties belong.

In another snipe at Turkey, he said that each country must choose “whose side they want to be on.” It is certain, he said, that “Greece will be on the side of the US.”