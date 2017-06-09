Mitsotakis Pushes Stumbling SYRIZA Coalition to Call Elections

ATHENS – With the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition stumbling in negotiations with international creditors, the major opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis making another bid at early elections even though he’s been constantly rebuffed.

Mitsotakis has taken the Conservatives to big leads over Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and the Leftists in surveys after the Premier has essentially broken every anti-austerity vow he made in twice defeating New Democracy in 2015 elections.

Mitsotakis said the government’s credibility is shot in its dealings with the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) which demanded more pension cuts, taxing low-income families and diluting workers’ rights as part of the terms of an 86-billion euros ($96.18 billion) third bailout.

“A beggar only gets what is given to him,” Mitsotakis told a meeting of senior party officials, Kathimerin said. “The government will ultimately do what is requested of it because it simply acts like a bystander,” he said.

“It’s only concerned about staying in power,” he said, without adding that New Democracy, in a 2012-15 coalition with its rival, the former PASOK (now Democratic Alignment) also relented to the creditors, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and that he, as Administrative Reform Minister, fired thousands of workers without giving them reviews as promised.

Tsipras is desperately pushing the lenders and Eurozone to give Greece a debt break he said it was promised as part of his surrendering to them.