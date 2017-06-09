President Pavlopoulos: Schaeuble Must Meet His Commitments

ATHENS (ANA) – President of Republic Prokopios Pavlopoulos expressed his certainty that a solution will be found at the Eurogroup meeting on June 15, in an interview with German newspaper Die Welt on Friday.

Greece has met its commitments and now Wolfgang Schaeuble, a politician that strictly follows the rules, must meet his commitments, said Pavlopoulos.

Pavlopoulos is paying a two-day official visit to Germany on Friday and Saturday following German President Frank Walter Steinmeier’s invitation.