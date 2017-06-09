US VP Pence Offers to Help Broker Stalled Cyprus Unity Talks

NICOSIA — Cyprus’ President Nicos Anastasiades said U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has offered his personal help in ongoing talks to reunify the ethnically divided island that’s been split since an unlawful 1974 Turkish invasion.

Anastasiades said after a meeting with Pence on June 8 that the Vice-President expressed willingness to respond to any call for help even though Turkey is also a critical ally of the US which could find itself in the middle of an imbroglio over a dilemma that has evaded a solution for more than four decades and left a long line of defeated envoys in its wake.

Preparations are underway for a summit meeting in Geneva later this month between Anastasiades and the leader of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots, Mustafa Akinci. The talks will also involve Cyprus’ “guarantors” Greece, Turkey and Britain trying to resolve an impasse over Ankara’s insistence on keeping a 35,000-strong army on the island and invading again when it wants to intervene.

It’s hoped that the summit could produce a breakthrough deal that has eluded previous rounds of talks, including more than two years between Anastasiades and Akinci, two moderates who seemed the best hope for an answer.

Anastasiades also said the U.S. supports Cyprus’ sovereign right to search for oil and gas off its shores. Turkish Cypriots object and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is planning to send an energy research vessel into Cyprus’ waters to join the hunt where international companies, including one from the US, are set to drill.

Former US Secretary of John Kerry was among those who tried, and failed, to get the two sides to work out an agreement even as he often said it would happen.

United Nations’ Special Envoy Espen Barth Eide, who gave up too is now set to come back to be the middleman again even though Turkey has already sent out a broadside accusing the Cypriots of distorting the comments from UN chief Antonio Guterres who got Anastasiades and Akinci to agree to resume talks.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)