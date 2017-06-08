UK Exit Poll Projects May’s Conservatives as Largest Party, May Fall Short of Majority

LONDON (AP) — An exit poll projects that Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party will win the biggest share of seats in Britain’s election but could fall short of a majority in Parliament.

The survey predicts the Conservatives will get 314 seats and the Labour Party 266.

It projects 34 for the Scottish National Party and 14 for the Liberal Democrats.

Based on interviews with voters leaving polling stations across the country, the poll is conducted for a consortium of U.K. broadcasters and regarded as a reliable, though not exact, indicator of the likely result.

If confirmed the result will be a disaster for May, who called a snap election in the hope of increasing her majority.

Polling stations across Britain closed at 10 p.m. (2100GMT) and ballots are being counted, with results due early Friday.

UK exit poll projects Scottish nationalists lose big, in blow to plans for independence vote.

8:40 p.m.

Amid intermittent rain across the country, Britons have been voting in an election in which security has dominated the final days of the campaign.

Experts say Thursday’s blustery weather will likely not keep participation down. A high voter turnout was seen as the best hope of the Labour Party to erode the Conservative majority.

The London Bridge attack and the Manchester concert bombing brought security to the forefront. One woman who voted near the site of Saturday’s attack in London said the Brexit vote is not what’s in “the hearts and minds of Londoners.”

But the terror threat was far from the only issue. One voter, 68-year-old Mike Peacroft, said that at his age, he’s interested in pensions and health care.

Voters are choosing all 650 members of the House of Commons after Prime Minister Theresa May called a snap election, three years ahead of schedule, at a time when her party was well ahead in the polls.