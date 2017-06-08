Greece Investigating Sex Abuse Allegations by Members of Soros-linked NGO, Fox Says

WASHINGTON – Greek and European Union authorities are investigating a U.S. charity linked to left-wing billionaire George Soros after allegations that two of its members sexually abused refugees at an asylum center. Also under investigation is possible financial corruption by the two members, Fox News reports.

“In addition, Mercy Corps, a “foundation and corporate partner” with Soros’ Open Society Foundations, has put the two persons under investigation on temporary paid leave and is conducting its own probe into the matter.”

A charity says it is investigating two of its employees working with refugees in Greece in connection with allegations of “serious misconduct”, TNH reported in June 1.

The statement from Portland, Oregon-based Mercy Corps came after Greek judicial authorities ordered a probe into claims staff at an unnamed European Union-funded non-governmental organization sexually exploited refugees and misused money intended for their welfare.

Mercy Corps said in the statement posted Tuesday it has “zero tolerance for any form of harassment, exploitation, fraud or theft.” It pledged cooperation with Greek authorities and program funders.

It said the employees mentioned in a call through its complaint hotline are on temporary paid leave pending an investigation by an expert in victims’ rights.

It provided no details on the allegations, citing the need to protect the complainant’s privacy and the investigation’s integrity.