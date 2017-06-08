Washington Times: Souda Bay Gives the U.S. a Valuable Port in the Mediterranean

WASHINGTON – Since World War II, the Mediterranean Sea has been the home to the U.S. Sixth Fleet, whose mission is to conduct “the full range of Maritime Operations and Theater Security Cooperation missions to advance security and stability in Europe and Africa,” Washington Times says.

“Amid the geopolitical chaos of the Eastern Mediterranean region is a single bedrock platform from which the United States and its NATO allies most effectively project military power in every direction: the U.S. Navy Strategic Forward Operating Base located in Souda Bay, on the Greek island of Crete.

“Just 785 miles from Syria, 570 miles from Suez and 200 miles from eastern Libya, NSA Souda Bay routinely functions as a Naval Operating Base, Naval Air Station and Naval Weapons Station, enabling U.S. Sixth Fleet and NATO counterterrorism and anti-ballistic missile defense patrols, reconnaissance missions and air-refueling support for multinational operations such as “Odyssey Lighting” to defeat Islamic State in Libya.

“That strategic location, reinforced by Defense Secretary James Mattis when he welcomed Greece’s Defense Minister Panagiotis Kammenos to the Pentagon in March, makes Souda Bay a vital frontline station for European, African, Central, Southern and Transportation unified commands.

“The Trump administration looks favorably upon Greece’s steadfast NATO commitment to defense spending exceeding 2 percent of gross domestic product, which it has maintained for more than 30 years — even in the face of the crippling economic depression of the past eight years,” Washington Times reports.

