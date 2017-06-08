Tsipras Squeezes European Lenders for Debt Relief, Growth Incentives for Greece

ATHENS — Hammered by rivals and rejected by the Eurozone, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras again asked the country’s lenders to give a debt break and provide incentives for growth as a stalemate continued.

The European finance chiefs in May turned down his request for more time and lower interest rates on the 326 billion euros ($366.93 billion) Greece owes the European Union-International Monetary Fund-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism in three bailouts.

That has left the Radical Left SYRIZA leader reeling because he had agreed to impose more pension cuts and taxes on low-income families in 2019, continuing to renege on virtually every anti-austerity promise he made, to get the release of more monies as well from a third rescue package of 86 billion euros ($96.8 billion) he said he would never seek nor accept but did both.

The Eurozone officials will meet again on June 15, a month before Greece must pay a 7.2-billion euro ($8.1 billion) loan installment, most of it right back to the lenders as little of the bailouts are going to relieve a Greek society beleaguered by repeated pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings Tsipras pledged to reject but instead has doubled down on.

Greece needs the money but the Eurozone is balking until Tsipras’ coalition, which includes the far-right, pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) finishes promised unfinished reforms and terms of the third bailout are finalized.

The IMF, which took part in two first bailouts of 240 billion euros ($270.13 billion) but has stayed out of the third until Greece gets debt relief and implements even more austerity, has been another obstacle for the government as the European lenders want participation from the Washington, D.C.-based agency.

IMF chief Christine Lagarde offered a theoretical compromise in which the agency would take part, but only technically and not put up any monies until Greece gets debt relief, which the lenders are balking at because it could require taxpayers in the other 17 Eurozone countries to pick up the tab for generations of wild Greek overspending and runaway patronage.

Government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said growth incentives in the coming years, such as investment packages, could help bridge the differences and help “find the common ground needed for a comprehensive solution sought by all sides,” the news agency Reuters reported.

“This is an issue which has engaged the current discussions and it may be the key to reach a deal, in other words to find the common ground among all sides on growth projections,” Tzanakopoulos said during a press briefing.

He said the country’s European lenders put Greece’s average growth rate at 1.3 percent by 2060 and the IMF at 1 percent. Tzanakopoulos was optimistic a deal could be reached on June 15 – the government has repeatedly said it would get an agreement but hasn’t been right yet – but said discussions may continue until an EU summit on June 22 without explaining why that would be a deal when it could still be under negotiation.

Some European countries, including Germany, are worried that concessions could affect the pace of economic reforms in Greece and want any debt relief put off until 2018, when the bailouts expire and a year before Tsipras, whose popularity has evaporated, faces elections.

Greece hopes that clarity on debt relief would help Greece qualify for the European Central Bank’s Quantitative Easing program (QE), which in turn would allow it to return to bond markets as early as this summer.

Greek debt stands at about 180 percent of its GDP, despite stiffing investors and bondholders in 2012 with 74 percent losses. In 2016, the lenders agreed in principle on further debt relief and promised to consider it depending on Greece’s bailout progress.

BAD NEWS SINKING

Despite the torrent of bad news, Tsipras said he’s confident he’ll get a deal even though every time he’s said that he’s been rebuffed. His strategy has been to then say another deal was coming, all would be well for Greece and that he should be supported.

His government said it needs to send a “positive message” to international investors the Leftists shunned before taking power and then realized they were needed to promote growth.

“A decision on June 15, which will permanently solve the Greek issue, is more pressing and possible than ever,” he said, echoing his constantly-dashed optimism.

Tsipras referred to what he called a “recovery momentum” in the Greek economy, adding that the country “is ready, investors are ready, markets are ready, and all they’re waiting for is a sign from the institutions,” he said, using the word he uses for the lenders, the business newspaper Naftemporiki reported.

As he’s done before, he blamed previous governments for the country’s predicament and blasted what he called “distorted choices” emanating from previous policies or due to creditors’ themselves.

Speaking at the same conference podium as Tsipras, main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the government can’t implement the reforms it has agreed to, while at the same time charging that creditors have also not fulfilled their promises for a reduction of the Greek debt.

The government later put out a statement disputing earlier press reports claiming that Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos briefed SYRIZA deputies the party was searching for a “good verbal wording or the proper phraseology” in order gain Greek bonds’ re-inclusion in the ECB’s QE stimulus program.